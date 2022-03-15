This Is Washington's Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot

Spring is around the corner, but that doesn't mean parts of the country are still dealing with frigid temperatures. Thankfully, some restaurants have options for customers who want some fresh air while enjoying some good food. Heated outdoor seating has always been a popular offering at some eateries.

"You can find heated patios, cozy igloos, or even your own private greenhouse whether you're in New York or South Dakota," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found every state's best restaurant offering warm places to dine, including Washington state. That honor goes to...

Borracho!

"This restaurant takes a spin on classic Mexican dishes in a fun and exciting way. From calamari tacos to specialty cocktails, dine-in on the heated patio or take food to go to enjoy at home," according to writers. One reviewer on Yelp says the outdoor patio is "quite large."