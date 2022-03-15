This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona

It's the perfect side dish or main course. You can enjoy it plain or with a variety of toppings. Whether you're making it at home with cheese powder or fresh shredded cheese, you can't go wrong with this American classic.

We're talking about macaroni and cheese, of course! But where can you find the best? Love Food compiled a list of where to find the best mac and cheese in every state. Here's what the food site said had to say about it:

Cheesy and creamy mac 'n' cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It can be a decadent side or a meal in its own right, loaded with truffle, lobster tail or barbecued meats. From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state.

In Arizona, the best mac and cheese is the white truffle scented mac-n-cheese at Rusconi's American Kitchen in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said about this delicious dish:

You would expect good things from classy American restaurant Rusconi's anyway, but the indulgent white truffle scented mac-n-cheese made with white truffle cream and San Joaquin Gold (a hard cows' cheese) is an exceptional dish. It comes in a little pot as a side dish and customers say it's out of this world.

Rusconi's American Kitchen is located at 10637 N Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.

To see Love Food's list of the best mac and cheese dishes in every state, click here.