UFC Fighter Takes Down Gunman Opening Fire In Texas Restaurant

A UFC fighter and his MMA fighter friend took down a gunman opening fire in a Texas sushi restaurant on Monday night.

According to KHOU, Houston police said the RA Sushi in the 3900 block of Westheimer Road in Houston got a panic alarm call around 11:30 p.m. They also received several calls about a shooting happening inside the restaurant. When police arrived on the scene, the gunman was taken into custody by two customers.

UFC fighter Patrick Robinson is one of the men who tackled the gunman. His friend, MMA fighter Kevin Holland, also helped apprehend the suspect.

"We were pretty much eating and the next thing you know, you just hear a pop. Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter ... got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him ... call the police and they got him ... We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts," Robinson told KHOU.

Police said there were about 40 to 50 people inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. The suspect, 24, pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air, hitting the ceiling. No injuries were reported. He was taken into custody by police and could be charged with possession of a stolen gun and illegally discharging a firearm, police said.

"If it wasn't for the quick thinking of the good Samaritan taking the gun away, who knows what could have happened. We're very thankful the citizen helped us out," Houston Police Department Sergeant Ricardo Salas said.