WATCH: Motorcyclist Crashes As Florida Drawbridge Rises Up
By Zuri Anderson
March 15, 2022
A wild motorcycle crash was caught on camera after a biker tried clearing a rising drawbridge in Florida.
Daytona Beach Police released the footage Monday (March 14), which captured the shocking moment Saturday morning (March 12). A motorcyclist is seen busting through a lowering traffic arm as the drawbridge began to rise, but that's when the ride starts to go awry.
The video shows the motorcycle, which is hauling a trailer, riding up the raised drawbridge, and falling over the gap. Instead of the entire haul toppling over, the vehicle was left dangling over the water by the trailer hitch.
UPDATE (03/12/2022 12:41pm): The motorcycle has been removed. Bridge inspection complete. Bridge is up and running...Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Saturday, March 12, 2022
The drawbridge was shut down as crews worked to remove the motorcycle. No word on when it will be open again.
As for the motorcyclist, he wasn't hurt but he did get cited for careless driving, according to reporters. Authorities still don't know if he was trying to clear the gap or couldn't stop his vehicle from the slick roads.
Florida has a history of people trying to clear rising drawbridges. A similar incident happened in Daytona Beach last year, where an SUV plowed through a traffic arm and tried to jump a drawbridge. Then, there was the unfortunate story of a Florida bicyclist losing their life when they tried to clear a rising drawbridge almost a year ago.