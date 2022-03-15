WATCH: Motorcyclist Crashes As Florida Drawbridge Rises Up

The drawbridge was shut down as crews worked to remove the motorcycle. No word on when it will be open again.

As for the motorcyclist, he wasn't hurt but he did get cited for careless driving, according to reporters. Authorities still don't know if he was trying to clear the gap or couldn't stop his vehicle from the slick roads.

Florida has a history of people trying to clear rising drawbridges. A similar incident happened in Daytona Beach last year, where an SUV plowed through a traffic arm and tried to jump a drawbridge. Then, there was the unfortunate story of a Florida bicyclist losing their life when they tried to clear a rising drawbridge almost a year ago.