Alligator Surprises Florida Swim Team During Practice

If you're in Florida, you tend to expect the unexpected at times. This wasn't the case for a swim team who found a shocking surprise during practice, according to a Facebook post.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at Monteverde Academy about an unwelcome stranger in the pool: a 3-foot alligator. The team couldn't practice until the stubborn reptile was removed from the water.

Deputy Brownsberger used a safety hook to bring the gator to the edge before Deputy Faust taped the gator's mouth shut and plucked him from the pool. Officials clarified they used electric tape and took the small predator to Lake Apopka, where he was "where released on its own recognizance."

"No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter," authorities noted. They also shared photos of the scaly culprit, including a shot of it in the pool.