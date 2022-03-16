Deadly Crash Shuts Down Major Interstate In Charlotte

A deadly crash closed off part of a major Interstate running through northwest Charlotte on Wednesday (March 16) afternoon, hours before drivers are set to start their commutes home.

At least one person was killed in a crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 near Mount Holly Road, WCNC reports. According to Medic, another person injured in the crash was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of 3 p.m., the injured person's condition was unknown. Neither person's identity has been official released, and authorities have not provided any additional information.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. As crews continue to investigate the crash and clear the scene, the inner loop of I-485 near Gum Branch Road was shut down indefinitely.

As drivers begin their commute home Wednesday afternoon, they can expect to experience heavy traffic delays on the outer loop of I-485. The rainy weather falling over Charlotte is also impacting travel along Interstates 77 and 85. According to WCNC meteorologist Chris Mulcahy, even heavier rain is expected to drench areas around the Queen City in the later afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department, which confirmed the deadly crash around 2 p.m., also said crews are assisting in another wreck on I-85. While it is unclear if there are any injuries from this crash, it is also causing traffic delays.