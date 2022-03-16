Here Is The Best Irish Pub In Georgia

Going to an Irish pub is perfect for grabbing a pint of Guinness, watching some sports, and eating some good food.

If you're looking to get some Guinness or a relatively calm bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best Irish pub each state has to offer.

"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night."

To find the best bars, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list."

So, where in Georgia can you find the best Irish pub?

Olde Blind Dog in Brookhaven.

Here is what the report had to say about Olde Blind Dog:

"With a deep craft beer list and one of the best Guinness pours in town, it's not surprising this bar won "International Irish Pub of the Year" a few years back. Keep the booze at the bar with Ale and Cheddar Dip and Stout Onion Soup."

