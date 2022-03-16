Here Is The Best Irish Pub In Minnesota

Going to an Irish pub is perfect for grabbing a pint of Guinness, watching some sports, and eating some good food.

If you're looking to get some Guinness or a relatively calm bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best Irish pub each state has to offer.

"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night."

To find the best bars, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list."

So, where in Minnesota can you find the best Irish pub?

O'Donovan's in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report had to say about O'Donovan's:

"The menu of this cozy bar—entirely built in Ireland and then reassembled in Minneapolis—prominently features corned beef, salt 'n malt chips, and comfort food like shepherd's pie. You can also pair Irish breakfast with your whiskey all night long."

Click here to see the best Irish pub in each state.