Here Is The Best Irish Pub In Nebraska

Going to an Irish pub is perfect for grabbing a pint of Guinness, watching some sports, and eating some good food.

If you're looking to get some Guinness or a relatively calm bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best Irish pub each state has to offer.

"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night."

To find the best bars, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list."

So, where in Nebraska can you find the best Irish pub?

Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha.

Here is what the report had to say about Brazen Head Irish Pub:

"Bangers and mashed and corned beef are on the menu, along with good craic (i.e. a good time) at the Brazen Head, a homey hangout with couches and plenty of seating to spread out on. Share a beer and make a new friend!"

Click here to see the best Irish pub in each state.