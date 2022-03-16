Here Is The Best Irish Pub In Ohio
By Hannah DeRuyter
March 16, 2022
Going to an Irish pub is perfect for grabbing a pint of Guinness, watching some sports, and eating some good food.
If you're looking to get some Guinness or a relatively calm bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best Irish pub each state has to offer.
"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night."
To find the best bars, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list."
So, where in Ohio can you find the best Irish pub?
The Harp in Cleveland.
Here is what the report had to say about The Harp:
"You don't always get a lake view at an Irish pub, but the Harp is an exceptionally good pub that happens to be perched on Lake Erie. Enjoy traditional Irish favorites, a strong whiskey selection, and stout while taking in the view."
Less than 24 hours to go! The weather is going to be beautiful and we can’t wait to see all of you! -We open at 8AM and...Posted by The Harp on Wednesday, March 16, 2022