How Permanent Daylight Saving Time Would Affect Texas

Good news! The Senate unanimously voted in favor of a bill Tuesday (March 15) that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Before it becomes law, the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden need to approve it as well.

The bill, called the Sunshine Protection Act, would nix the need to change clocks twice a year starting in November 2023.

But is it really good news? Here are some things that permanent Daylight Saving Time would affect in Texas, according to KXAN:

Texas would move ahead one time zone in standard time (from the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday in March)

We would experience very late sunrises in late fall, winter and early spring

We would also experience later sunsets

Here's a look at key dates regarding sunsets and sunrises: