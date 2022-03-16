Jack White's Third Man Records To Release Shelved Prince Album

In 1986, Prince planned to release an album dedicated to his feminine alter ego Camille. The record ended up getting shelved after test pressings were produced, and though its eight songs would later get released in one form or another, Camille as a whole never saw the light of day. But that's all about to change, thanks to Jack White's Third Man Records.

The label's co-founder Ben Blackwell recently revealed they obtained the rights to the scrapped album. “We’re finally going to put it out,” Blackwell told Mojo (via UltimatePrince.com). “Prince’s people agreed — almost too easy.”

Though Blackwell didn't unveil a release date for Camille, it'll mark the first release from Prince's estate since his long lost album Welcome 2 America came out last year. His rare 1995 album The Gold Experience will be released as a double LP for Record Store Day 2022.

See the Camille track list below.

Camille Tracklist

01. Rebirth of the Flesh

02. Housequake

03. Strange Relationship

04. Feel U Up

05. Shockadelica

06. Good Love

07. If I Was Your Girlfriend

08. Rockhard in a Funky Place

