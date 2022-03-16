Oregon Man 'Kind Of Forgets' About $8.9 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

An Oregon man didn't know he was a lucky winner until he scanned a forgotten lottery ticket. It turns out he won nearly $9 million, according to KMTR.

Springfield resident Wilbur Brown purchased a bundle of Megabucks tickets for $25 on Christmas Eve (December 24) from the Moose Lodge. Reporters say that was enough tickets for 13 weeks' worth of drawings: December 25, 2021, to February 19, 2022.

"After the first few drawings, I’d check my ticket," Brown told the news station. "Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn’t checking."

It wasn't until he returned to the Moose Lodge last month that he remembered his tickets. Brown scanned them at the self-check lottery terminal, which directed him to customer service. When he asked the Lodge serve to check his ticket, the machine said "Large Lottery Winner."

That prompted Brown and his friends to check online for recent Megabucks results and learn the Springfield man won an $8.9 million jackpot.

The lucky winner decided on a 30-year annuity, which means he'll get a check of over $200,000 every year after taxes.

Moose Lodge also got an $89,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket plus more eyes on their Megabucks bundle. Lodge Manager Michael Scott says, "Another thing that Wilbur’s win did," Scott said, "was now everyone at the Lodge is buying the ’26 for $25’ Megabucks tickets!"