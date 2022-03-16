Pete Davidson Looks Unrecognizable In Set Photos From New Horror Film

Pete Davidson is busy on set of his new film, and if new photos from set have any clues about his role, it's that he is fully immersed in it.

The Saturday Night Live star is set to play "Max" in the new horror film The Home, directed by The Purge director James DeMonaco. On Tuesday (March 15), he was pictured on set in New Jersey looking unrecognizable to how fans typically see the comedian, per E! News. In the photos, Davidson can be seen in a white long sleeve shirt, tan pants and white shoes, but the most notable aspect of the look is that he is completely covered in blood. See the photos here.

In January, it was announced that Davidson was going to star in the new horror thriller, portraying a troubled man who begins working at a retirement home only to find the people there are full of secrets, according to Deadline.

"We're excited to be backing DeMonaco's brilliant vision," producer Bill Block told the outlet in January. "James' The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete's versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats."