South Carolina Woman Scores 'Wonderful' Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

March 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in South Carolina is celebrating a "wonderful" win after scoring big in the state lottery.

The lucky North Charleston winner, who does not wish to be identified, recently stopped by the Dorchester Crossing Liquor Store where she picked up a THE BIG $PIN scratch-off ticket to try her hand at the lottery, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This choice ended up earning her a $100,000 prize, a surprise that still doesn't feel real to her.

"I still can't believe it," she said.

The winner told lottery officials that she hopes to put her winnings toward buying her dream home some time in the future.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," she said. "I don't know what I did to deserve it, but it's wonderful."

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a $100,000 prize in THE BIG $PIN game are 1 in 1,350,000. Two more $100,000 prizes remain in play for the game.

The Dorchester Crossing Liquor Store on Dorchester Road also received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner joins the growing list of South Carolina residents who have recently scored big wins. In February, an Upstate couple were "happy as heck" after landing a $100,000 win while a group of Midlands neighbors split another major prize.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.