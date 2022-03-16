These Are The Best Nachos In Alabama
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best nachos in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state, which included El Barrio as the top choice for Alabama.
"El Barrio's Plantain Nachos replace tortilla chips with plantains and reviewers say it totally works," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "The dish is made with plantain ribbons, roasted pork, pickled jalapeños, ancho chile, cotija, and lime crema."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best nachos in every state:
- Alabama- El Barrio (Birmingham)
