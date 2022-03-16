These Are The Best Nachos In Connecticut

A restaurant with locations in New Haven, Wallingford and Milford is being credited as having the best nachos in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state, which included Archie Moore's Bar & Restaurant as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Archie Moore's has locations in New Haven, Wallingford, and Milford, all of which offer multiple nacho options," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "The Buffalo Chicken Nachos are a local favorite. They're topped with grilled chicken marinated in the restaurant's own buffalo wing sauce, tomatoes, and jalapenos, and served with salsa, sour cream, and blue cheese dressing."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best nachos in every state: