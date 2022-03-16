These Are The Best Nachos In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best nachos in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state, which included El Vez as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Renowned restaurateur Stephen Starr's Mexican restaurant, El Vez, is known for its nachos and customers confirm that they live up to the hype," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "El Vez's 'Macho Nachos,' are made with ​​queso mixto, black beans, salsa ranchera, sour cream, pickled red onion, and jalapeño, along with your choice of chicken or chorizo."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best nachos in every state: