This Is The Best Diner In Indiana

What makes a diner great? Is it the unlimited coffee refills? The selection of pie slices? The ability to order a burger for breakfast?

If you have a diner you frequent and want to try something new, or if you are trying to find the best diner in your state, look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best diner in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Every state has them: places to perch at the counter for a slice of pie and a bottomless cup of coffee, ‘new-school’ diners that take comfort food to new levels and retro places where you can slide into a booth and order a burger for breakfast. From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state.

In Indiana, the best diner is Oasis Diner in Plainfield. Here's what the food site had to say about the diner:

Oasis Diner makes its own sodas – and they’re delicious. It’s just one of the things that sets this cute and colourful spot apart from the competition. Another is its obsession with lunch. Not just serving it but honouring a part of its history with a display of vintage tin lunch boxes filling the shelves and bearing illustrations from ET to Pac-Man. Throw in wonderfully comforting and classic diner food and a TV playing old sitcoms and it’s pretty much guaranteed to brighten your day.

Oasis Diner is located at 405 W Main St in Plainfield.

To read the full list of the best diner in every state, click here.