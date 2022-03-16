This Restaurant Serves The Best Taco In Indiana

Hard or soft? Beef or chicken? Salsa or guac?

While you're thinking of the answers to these very important questions, we're planning your next restaurant trip. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best taco in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

What makes a great taco will always be a matter for debate. There are the traditionalists but also those who get most excited about the potential to experiment with different ingredients. The search for the best has taken us to both ends of the spectrum.

In Indiana, the best taco is the pork taco at El Taco Real in Hammond. Here's what Love Food said about the taco joint:

Regulars rave about the pork tacos at El Taco Real. Keeping it simple, the meat filling is combined with salad, salsa and cheese in soft flour, corn or hard corn shells. There’s a reason El Taco Real has stayed in operation since 1974 and it’s because its loyal customers love it. Prepare to become one.

El Taco Real is located at 935 Hoffman St. in Hammond.

To see the full list of the best taco in every state, click here.