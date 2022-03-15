This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Indiana

It's the perfect side dish or main course. You can enjoy it plain or with a variety of toppings. Whether you're making it at home with cheese powder or fresh shredded cheese, you can't go wrong with this American classic.

We're talking about macaroni and cheese, of course! But where can you find the best? Love Food compiled a list of where to find the best mac and cheese in every state. Here's what the food site said had to say about it:

Cheesy and creamy mac 'n' cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It can be a decadent side or a meal in its own right, loaded with truffle, lobster tail or barbecued meats. From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state.

In Indiana, the best mac and cheese is the five-cheese Mac and Cheese at The Eagle in Indianapolis. Here's what Love Food said about this delicious dish:

The five-cheese Mac & Cheese with garlic breadcrumbs at rustic restaurant The Eagle might be a side dish but customers say it’s phenomenal. The big portion comes served in a skillet overflowing with creamy sauce and you can add shrimp or fried chicken to the top.

The Eagle is located at 310 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis.

To see Love Food's list of the best mac and cheese dishes in every state, click here.