This Is The Best Diner In Utah

By Dani Medina

March 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What makes a diner great? Is it the unlimited coffee refills? The selection of pie slices? The ability to order a burger for breakfast?

If you have a diner you frequent and want to try something new, or if you are trying to find the best diner in your state, look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best diner in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Every state has them: places to perch at the counter for a slice of pie and a bottomless cup of coffee, ‘new-school’ diners that take comfort food to new levels and retro places where you can slide into a booth and order a burger for breakfast. From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state.

In Utah, the best diner is The Park Café in Salt Lake City. Here's what the food site had to say about the diner:

The Park Café is the kind of place that people dream and drool about, and even make special journeys to. It’s been a favourite since it opened in 1952 and has maintained a warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel instantly at home. This is classic diner territory in many ways, from the menu to the simple decor. But customers reckon the food is a cut above, with the burritos and French toast particularly recommended.

The Park Café is located at 604 E 1300 S in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best diner in every state, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.