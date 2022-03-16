This Is The Best Diner In Utah

What makes a diner great? Is it the unlimited coffee refills? The selection of pie slices? The ability to order a burger for breakfast?

If you have a diner you frequent and want to try something new, or if you are trying to find the best diner in your state, look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best diner in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Every state has them: places to perch at the counter for a slice of pie and a bottomless cup of coffee, ‘new-school’ diners that take comfort food to new levels and retro places where you can slide into a booth and order a burger for breakfast. From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state.

In Utah, the best diner is The Park Café in Salt Lake City. Here's what the food site had to say about the diner:

The Park Café is the kind of place that people dream and drool about, and even make special journeys to. It’s been a favourite since it opened in 1952 and has maintained a warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel instantly at home. This is classic diner territory in many ways, from the menu to the simple decor. But customers reckon the food is a cut above, with the burritos and French toast particularly recommended.

The Park Café is located at 604 E 1300 S in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best diner in every state, click here.