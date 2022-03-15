This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Utah

It's the perfect side dish or main course. You can enjoy it plain or with a variety of toppings. Whether you're making it at home with cheese powder or fresh shredded cheese, you can't go wrong with this American classic.

We're talking about macaroni and cheese, of course! But where can you find the best? Love Food compiled a list of where to find the best mac and cheese in every state. Here's what the food site said had to say about it:

Cheesy and creamy mac 'n' cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It can be a decadent side or a meal in its own right, loaded with truffle, lobster tail or barbecued meats. From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state.

In Utah, the best mac and cheese is Station's Mac and Cheese at Station 22 in Provo. Here's what Love Food said about this delicious dish:

At casual restaurant Station 22, you can find the American comfort food you loved growing up. In particular Station’s Mac & Cheese, featuring Cheddar, smoked Cheddar, Parmesan and toasted breadcrumbs, is a crowd-pleaser. It’s super cheesy and has a crunchy crust.

Station 22 is located at 22 W Center St. in Provo.

To see Love Food's list of the best mac and cheese dishes in every state, click here.