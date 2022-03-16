This Restaurant Serves The Best Taco In Utah

Hard or soft? Beef or chicken? Salsa or guac?

While you're thinking of the answers to these very important questions, we're planning your next restaurant trip. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best taco in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

What makes a great taco will always be a matter for debate. There are the traditionalists but also those who get most excited about the potential to experiment with different ingredients. The search for the best has taken us to both ends of the spectrum.

In Utah, the best taco is the carnitas taco at Tacos Don Rafa in Salt Lake City. Here's what Love Food said about the taco joint:

Open since 1998, Tacos Don Rafa is one of the original (and one of the best) street stand taco vendors in Utah. Parked on the sidewalk it serves $1.50 tacos, but is so good it’s frequently booked for weddings and parties. Get the carnitas: juicy roasted pork smothered in zesty sauce.

Tacos Don Rafa is located at 798 State Street in Salt Lake City.

