Titans Make Surprising Decision Regarding Star Player's Future: Report

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly planning to release Julio Jones, less than a full year after acquiring the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini on Wednesday (March 16).

Jones is currently under contract through the 2024 season and will likely be cut after June 1, allowing the Titans to save $9.5 million in salary-cap space.

Jones was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons last June in exchange for a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Tennessee also received a 2023 sixth-round pick and take on $15.3 million of Jones' salary in 2023, as well as the rest of his current deal.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was limited during his lone season with the Titans, recording career lows of 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

"It looked like we were headed in the right direction and then had some setbacks along the way," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said at the NFL scouting combine via ESPN. "Unfortunately, he wasn't out there enough to really make an impact week after week. When he was out there he helped our football team. But it was one of those things that seemed like a nick every week that we were trying to work through. That's a balance that you always work through as players' careers start to get a little longer. You see some things and wonder if that was an isolated instance or is this going to be a repetitive thing."

Jones was also limited by injuries during his final season in Atlanta, appearing in only nine games in 2020.