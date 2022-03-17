Gas Prices Are On The Decline In Texas. But How Long Will It Last?

By Dani Medina

March 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of gas has dropped $0.04 since last week — a small decline, but a decline nonetheless.

In Texas, the statewide gas price average is now $3.96, compared to the national average of $4.29. The national average is also $0.03 than it was a week ago. While this price decrease is a welcome change for Texans trying to save money at the pump, how long will these prices last?

According to CBS DFW, the price of gas and oil is extremely volatile right now. Here's what AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster told CBS DFW about the volatility of gas prices right now:

"Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply. Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand. AAA expects prices to decline as they normally would after the summer, however, if crude remains high so will prices at the pump."

Texas is on the cheaper end of the spectrum (No. 9) when it comes to which states are paying the most for gas right now. Kansas tops the list at $3.80 a gallon and California is the most expensive at $5.79, according to AAA.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.