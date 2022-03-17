Gas Prices Are On The Decline In Texas. But How Long Will It Last?

The average price of a gallon of gas has dropped $0.04 since last week — a small decline, but a decline nonetheless.

In Texas, the statewide gas price average is now $3.96, compared to the national average of $4.29. The national average is also $0.03 than it was a week ago. While this price decrease is a welcome change for Texans trying to save money at the pump, how long will these prices last?

According to CBS DFW, the price of gas and oil is extremely volatile right now. Here's what AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster told CBS DFW about the volatility of gas prices right now:

"Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply. Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand. AAA expects prices to decline as they normally would after the summer, however, if crude remains high so will prices at the pump."

Texas is on the cheaper end of the spectrum (No. 9) when it comes to which states are paying the most for gas right now. Kansas tops the list at $3.80 a gallon and California is the most expensive at $5.79, according to AAA.