Here's Where You Can Find The Best Pickles In Indiana

Pickles. You either love 'em or you hate 'em.

Whatever your stance on pickles, there's only one spot in your state dubbed the best place to find them. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best pickles in every state. Interested yet? Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

While you could go ahead and indulge in a jar from your local grocery store, restaurants and shops in each state sell their own takes on these crisp, briny treats—and you don't have to go far to find the best pickles in your state. But with so many options out there, trying to track down the very best pickle can prove challenging. After scouring online reviews and listening to what snack lovers have to say, here's how to find the optimal take on this snack or sandwich topper in your region.

In Indiana, you can find the best pickles at Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern in Indianapolis. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up their choice:

No place serves up pickles in Indiana like the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern. Foursquare names the eatery as the best locale to pick up fried pickles and diners keep coming back for this mouthwatering twist on the dish.

Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern is located at 1130 W 86th St. in Indianapolis.

