Major Nashville Interstate Shut Down After Truck Leaks 8,000 Gallons Of Gas

A major Middle Tennessee Interstate was shut down Thursday (March 17) morning after a tanker truck overturned and began leaking fuel.

A tanker truck was driving along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Thursday morning when it overturned near mile marker 63 by Old Hickory Boulevard near the Davidson County line, per News Channel 5. La Vergne officials said the tanker was carrying 8,800 gallons of gas, which began leaking after the crash. Most of the fuel leaked out, with an estimated 90% to 100% lost.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the news outlet, the tanker truck driver was treated for injuries while on the scene and did not require a trip to the hospital.