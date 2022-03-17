Major Nashville Interstate Shut Down After Truck Leaks 8,000 Gallons Of Gas
By Sarah Tate
March 17, 2022
A major Middle Tennessee Interstate was shut down Thursday (March 17) morning after a tanker truck overturned and began leaking fuel.
A tanker truck was driving along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Thursday morning when it overturned near mile marker 63 by Old Hickory Boulevard near the Davidson County line, per News Channel 5. La Vergne officials said the tanker was carrying 8,800 gallons of gas, which began leaking after the crash. Most of the fuel leaked out, with an estimated 90% to 100% lost.
The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the news outlet, the tanker truck driver was treated for injuries while on the scene and did not require a trip to the hospital.
Multiple agencies are still on the scene of the crash on I-24 in Rutherford County near the Davidson County line. Please use alternate routes for the time being. @MNPDNashville, @RCTNSheriff, @LaVergneTNPD, and @myTDOT are assisting with the traffic diversions. pic.twitter.com/LBBZ3kgkH5— THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 17, 2022
The crash caused traffic in both directions to halt along I-24, with eastbound drivers being asked to exit prior to Old Hickory Boulevard. By noon, westbound traffic had begun to pick up as drivers passed by on the the shoulder. The interstate isn't expected to fully reopen for several hours.
This is the second shutdown reported along I-24 on Thursday after a camper overturned near Joelton. According to FOX 17, that crash happened in the westbound lanes right before the New Hope Road exit. While the driver pulling the camper was reportedly OK, the wreck caused traffic to back up in the area, diverting drivers Clarksville Pike.