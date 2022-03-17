'MAMA I MADE IT!!!!' Lizzo Tweets After Her 'Proud Family' Reboot Episode

Lizzo lent her voice to a character on the new Proud Family reboot and the powerhouse “Truth Hurts” singer was ecstatic after she appeared in an episode. She gushed in an all-caps tweet (which included a brief clip from the show): “MAMA I MADE IT!!!! I ALWAYS WANTED TO BE A CARTOON—AND WHEN I GOT THE CALL FROM MS TINA I SCREAMED SCRAMED SCRUMMED,” dropping a few emojis in and urging fans to “GO CHECK OUT MY EPISODE OF [The Proud Family] on [Disney+] RN!!!!”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the “daily life of Penny Proud as she hilariously navigates growing up in a rambunctious house with a loving mom and an overly protective father,” the revival’s synopsis reads on IMDb. The new show, based on the beloved early 2000s series, brings back Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, among other original fan-favorite characters.

Lizzo is one of many celebrities on a star-studded list set to appear in the reboot. Others include Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, and many others. The Proud Family retweeted Lizzo, saying it “was an honor to have an icon like you show our girl Penny how to be a BOSS.” See the tweets here: