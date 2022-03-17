Paid Extras Needed In Nashville For New Paramount Miniseries
By Sarah Tate
March 17, 2022
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a major television series, acting alongside Hollywood A-listers while appearing on the silver screen? Now could finally be your chance. A new miniseries will be filming in Nashville and they are searching for hundreds of paid extras to take part.
Selected actors will be cast as extras in a new Paramount miniseries called George & Tammy, following the life of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, per News Channel 5. The show is based on a book written by the former couple's daughter Georgette Jones titled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George. The miniseries will star Michael Shannon, of Knives Out, and Jessica Chastain, of Molly's Game, as the titular characters.
According to a casting call from jenny alison casting, the series is looking to hire 150-300 paid background actors of any gender in the Nashville area for filming on April 6-7. The pay is $80 for eight hours of work, plus time and a half if filming exceeds eight hours.
According to the news outlet, extras may be required to attend a costume fitting as the series, set in the '70s and '90s, may have limited sizes available. A COVID-19 test must also be taken prior to working, however both the fitting and COVID test come with a money bump.
Anyone hoping to be cast as an extra must be 18 or older. No acting experience is necessary.
Interested parties should email booking@jennyalisoncasting.com with the which date they are available to get added to the database.