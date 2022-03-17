Paid Extras Needed In Nashville For New Paramount Miniseries

Have you ever wanted to be a part of a major television series, acting alongside Hollywood A-listers while appearing on the silver screen? Now could finally be your chance. A new miniseries will be filming in Nashville and they are searching for hundreds of paid extras to take part.

Selected actors will be cast as extras in a new Paramount miniseries called George & Tammy, following the life of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, per News Channel 5. The show is based on a book written by the former couple's daughter Georgette Jones titled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George. The miniseries will star Michael Shannon, of Knives Out, and Jessica Chastain, of Molly's Game, as the titular characters.

According to a casting call from jenny alison casting, the series is looking to hire 150-300 paid background actors of any gender in the Nashville area for filming on April 6-7. The pay is $80 for eight hours of work, plus time and a half if filming exceeds eight hours.