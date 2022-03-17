Post Malone Donates Signed Guitar To Help Raise Money For Abused Utah Kids

Post Malone is making a difference in his city.

The singer and rapper donated a signed guitar to help a local organization that helps abused kids in Utah. According to a photo shared on social media from the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, Post Malone signed and donated a cream-colored Fender Squire guitar to help raise money for Camp Hope Utah.

The "Congratulations" rapper, who currently resides in Cottonwood Heights, signed the bottom left of the guitar, complete with a peace sign, hearts and a smiley face.

Camp Hope Utah is a "year-round camping and mentoring program in the country for children and teens impacted by domestic violence" that is "focused on creating hope and healing-centered pathways through collaborative, trauma-informed care for youth exposed to trauma to believe in themselves, in others, and in their dreams," according to the nonprofit organization's website.

If you're interested in making an offer for the signed guitar, the Cottonwood Heights Police Department said to email an offer to CampHopeUtah@ch.Utah.gov. The auction is being held in collaboration with the Salt Lake District Attorney's Office, according to ABC 4.