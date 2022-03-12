Post Malone Gives The Kid LAROI A New Tattoo In Hilarious Video
By Dani Medina
March 12, 2022
The Kid LAROI has a new tattoo — but you won't believe who gave it to him.
In a TikTok video posted Saturday, the "STAY" singer revealed a tattoo on his lower thigh. A hand is seen wiping ink off his leg and then the camera pans up to the tattoo artist — Post Malone! A shirtless Post Malone, to be exact.
The TikTok is captioned, "Cowboy with clogs boiiiii! 🤠" And yes, The Kid LAROI's new tattoo is exactly that — a cowboy wearing clogs. And it's adorable. "So, WOW!" Post Malone says at the end of the video.
You can watch the TikTok below:
The Kid LAROI is one of many to perform at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in New Orleans in April. Other artists you might recognize are Khalid, Imagine Dragons and Macklemore.
Post Malone is gearing up to release his first album in three years, twelve carat toothache. He recently opened up about his struggles with burnout and anxiety, saying he plans to retire and be "a kid again." He told Billboard:
"I just want to relax and enjoy the simple things. Be like a kid again. Have no responsibilities and everything is handled: your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn’t need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass."