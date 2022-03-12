Post Malone Gives The Kid LAROI A New Tattoo In Hilarious Video

The Kid LAROI has a new tattoo — but you won't believe who gave it to him.

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, the "STAY" singer revealed a tattoo on his lower thigh. A hand is seen wiping ink off his leg and then the camera pans up to the tattoo artist — Post Malone! A shirtless Post Malone, to be exact.

The TikTok is captioned, "Cowboy with clogs boiiiii! 🤠" And yes, The Kid LAROI's new tattoo is exactly that — a cowboy wearing clogs. And it's adorable. "So, WOW!" Post Malone says at the end of the video.

You can watch the TikTok below: