The Weeknd Reveals His 'Simpsons' Character Is A 'Dream Come True'

“The Weeknd is a huge animation fan so he reached out to us, which we were super excited about,” the episode’s writer, Ryan Koh, told TV Insider. “He’s obviously a very cool human, so he seemed like a natural fit to play a very cool boy and his very cool dad. The two characters he plays are impossibly rich, super-confident and self-assured, and we hoped that since the Weeknd is an impossibly rich music megastar, he would also be confident and self-assured, and indeed he naturally gave off that vibe when we recorded him.”

The Weeknd will lend his voice to a famous child influencer, who owns a skate wear brand, as well as the child's father. In the episode entitled "Bart the Cool Kid," Bart becomes friends with the influencer and becomes more popular while Simpson's dad, Homer, tries to lead a mob of fellow loser dads into wearing the brand in an effort to feel young again.

This isn't The Weeknd's first animated guest spot on TV. Back in 2020, the Dawn FM singer appeared on an episode of FOX's American Dad. Ahead of his appearance, Abel told Variety that being on The Simpsons was on his bucket list.

"That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down," The Weeknd said.

The special episode of The Simpsons premieres on FOX this Sunday at 8 p.m.