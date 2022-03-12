The Weeknd Quashes 'Leaked' 'Dawn FM' Tracklist

A leaked image of a handwritten tracklist for The Weeknd's latest album Dawn FM has been making the rounds on social media — and The Weeknd himself jumped in the conversation.

The alternate tracklist features artists the likes of Ariana Grande, Kali Uchis and Ty Dolla $ign. The photo, posted on @BuzzingPop's Twitter account, alleges Grande and Ty Dolla $ign appeared on the same track, "Euphoria." Uchis was supposedly featured on another song called "Eat My Heart." There were other songs listed as well, including "Don't Break My Heart," "Lost City" and "Angels."

As good as these songs sound, they're not real. The Weeknd took to Twitter earlier this week to dispel the fake tracklist photo. "i love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO," he said.