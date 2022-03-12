The Weeknd Quashes 'Leaked' 'Dawn FM' Tracklist

By Dani Medina

March 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A leaked image of a handwritten tracklist for The Weeknd's latest album Dawn FM has been making the rounds on social media — and The Weeknd himself jumped in the conversation.

The alternate tracklist features artists the likes of Ariana Grande, Kali Uchis and Ty Dolla $ign. The photo, posted on @BuzzingPop's Twitter account, alleges Grande and Ty Dolla $ign appeared on the same track, "Euphoria." Uchis was supposedly featured on another song called "Eat My Heart." There were other songs listed as well, including "Don't Break My Heart," "Lost City" and "Angels."

As good as these songs sound, they're not real. The Weeknd took to Twitter earlier this week to dispel the fake tracklist photo. "i love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO," he said.

Dawn FM was released on January 7 of this year. The album only had two features, Tyler, the Creator on "Here We Go... Again" and Lil Wayne on "I Heard You're Married," plus appearances by Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey.

According to Billboard, the album was The Weeknd's eighth release to reach the top 10 Billboard chart.

Next up for The Weeknd is his "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" with Doja Cat that is scheduled to kick off in Toronto in July.

The Weeknd
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.