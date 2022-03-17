This Is The Best Irish Pub In All Of Washington State

Ever wanted to get nice Irish vibes while enjoying some food and drinks? Look no further than an Irish pub!

Americans seem to have a special love for these unique bars, as well. According to Forbes, there are around 7,000 Irish pubs in the world, and 4,000 are them are in the United States!

"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night," according to Eat This, Not That!

The website also found the best Irish pub in every state after consulting with reviews and locals. The No.1 Irish pub in all of Washington state is...

Murphy's Pub!