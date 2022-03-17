World's Largest Treehouse Resort Opening In Tennessee

A new, first-of-its-kind resort is set to open in East Tennessee and it's everything your inner child would love.

Calling itself the largest treehouse resort in the world, the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort will sit on 40 acres of land in Smoky Mountains, per WKRN. According to the website, it will also be the first-ever treehouse resort in the Smokies, adding a new destination to those wishing to stay in one of the most beautiful areas in Tennessee.

The resort's tree forts will have different floor plans with fun features like slides, swings, bunk beds, secret ladders, drink chutes and more. If you have a large group, two treehouses can even be connected by a drawbridge. Check out renderings of the resort here.

The Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is a project developed by owners Brian and Amanda Jensen.

"Our initial inspiration to build a treehouse resort for the Smoky Mountains came after staying in a single treehouse several years ago in another state. We are creating an interactive experience within the treehouse itself," they said, adding, "We hope guests desire to come back year after year."

In addition to the treehouses, the resort will include walking trails, an enchanted forest, scavenger hunts, a community area for live entertainment and much more, the news outlet reports. Only accessible via golf cart, the resort plans to add even more amenities to make it a destination for the whole family.

While the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort doesn't have a set date when it will be fully open to the public, it will have some units available by the summer for visitors to take in the beauty of the Tennessee mountains.

For more information, check out the website here.