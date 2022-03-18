Another Former Patriots Teammate Will Join Tom Brady In Tampa Bay: Report

Veteran safety Logan Ryan is reportedly planning to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady, his teammate for his first four NFL seasons as a member of the New England Patriots.

Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan that Ryan agreed to join the Buccaneers less than 24 hours after being released by the New York Giants, who he'd spent the last two seasons with following three with the Tennessee Titans (2017-19).

Ryan was a team captain for the Giants and given the responsibility of calling defensive plays at times.

The Buccaneers had a need at safety after deciding not to extend former starter Jordan Whitehead, who instead signed with the New York Jets.

Ryan, a New Jersey native, joined the hometown Giants as a favor to former head coach Joe Judge, who had previously worked with him during his tenure with the Patriots, signing in the summer of 2020 and receiving an extension on Christmas Day of that same year.

The former Rutgers standout recorded 92 tackles -- second among all Giants players behind only Blake Martinez -- and forced three fumbles during his first season in New York.

Ryan finished the 2021 season with a career-high 117 tackles and was the Giants' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, missing only two games due to COVID-19.

The Giants still owe Ryan $5.5 million for the upcoming season as part of the three-year, $30 million ($11.5 million guaranteed) contract extension agreed upon 15 months prior and the team will reportedly save just under $800,000 in cap penalties, a source confirmed.

On Tuesday (March 15), the Buccaneers acquired longtime Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason in exchange for a fifth-round pick, sources with knowledge of the trade confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.