Charlie Puth Shows Off His 'Weird' Perfect Pitch Skill

Charlie Puth has talked about having perfect pitch before, but a recent stop by a late night show put his skills to the test.

The "Light Switch" singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the single and his upcoming album Charlie, out later this year. While there, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to see just how accurate Puth's ear was in identifying different musical notes. And the results were quite impressive!

Explaining how perfect pitch works, Puth explained that it's similar to looking at Kimmel's desk and knowing that it is brown or that a piece of paper is white. He began singing random notes while a member of Kimmel's band played them to prove that he was accurate.

"That's weird!" Kimmel responded in awe.

"It's like I can hear the note before it even [is played]," he said, adding that he's had the skill since he was 12 years old."

The "Attention" singer also shared a story of when he pulled a prank on his teachers when he was younger by using his perfect pitch to imitate the sound a phone makes when it vibrates.

Puth dropped his single "Light Switch" in January. The hype for the song began months ago when Puth took to TikTok to gauge fans' reactions to the tune, and the video has since grown to be one of his most popular on the app. When Kimmel asked if he planned on getting their opinion on the rest of the album, he said he's all for it.

"I'm the king of oversharing when it comes to this album, so I want everybody to feel like they wrote every song with me," he said.

Check out the full interview below.