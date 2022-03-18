Mariah Carey Reveals The Text She Accidentally Sent Shawn Mendes
By Sarah Tate
March 18, 2022
Even celebrities send texts to the wrong people.
Mariah Carey proved she's just like us when she shared the accidental text she sent Shawn Mendes on Thursday (March 17) wishing him a "Happy Thanksgiving" in the middle of March. She shared a screenshot of the interaction on Twitter, explaining that it stemmed from an inside joke with a family member, per People.
"My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day," she wrote. "[Mendes] found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! 😂"
In the text, meant for her cousin who is also named Shawn, the "We Belong Together" singer wished Mendes a "Happy Thanksgiving" on St. Patrick's Day. She quickly realized her mistake and apologized to the "In My Blood" singer, adding that she knew which holiday it actually was.
"Wrong Shawn. Sorry," she said in a follow-up text. "Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."
Mendes seemed to find the accidental text funny, laughing and responding that he thought it was text meant for someone else.
"hahahaha that's okay i figured it was an inside joke ❤️❤️," he replied.
Check out the funny exchange below.
My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BKya5NVtTN— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2022
This isn't the first time the two superstars have had a funny interaction. In 2021, Mendes shared a post of him enjoying the simple things in life, writing, "Grateful. The Sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"
It didn't take too long for Carey to catch wind of the post and made one of her own, saying she was enjoying "old Shawn Mendes songs." The "Stitches" singer knew it was all good fun, sharing her post with heart and laughing emojis.