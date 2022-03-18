Mariah Carey Reveals The Text She Accidentally Sent Shawn Mendes

Even celebrities send texts to the wrong people.

Mariah Carey proved she's just like us when she shared the accidental text she sent Shawn Mendes on Thursday (March 17) wishing him a "Happy Thanksgiving" in the middle of March. She shared a screenshot of the interaction on Twitter, explaining that it stemmed from an inside joke with a family member, per People.

"My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day," she wrote. "[Mendes] found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! 😂"

In the text, meant for her cousin who is also named Shawn, the "We Belong Together" singer wished Mendes a "Happy Thanksgiving" on St. Patrick's Day. She quickly realized her mistake and apologized to the "In My Blood" singer, adding that she knew which holiday it actually was.

"Wrong Shawn. Sorry," she said in a follow-up text. "Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."

Mendes seemed to find the accidental text funny, laughing and responding that he thought it was text meant for someone else.

"hahahaha that's okay i figured it was an inside joke ❤️❤️," he replied.

Check out the funny exchange below.