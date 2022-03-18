Mother Of Young Thug's Child Fatally Shot Over Bowling Ball Dispute
By Tony M. Centeno
March 18, 2022
The mother of Young Thug's child has died after she was shot by a disgruntled suspect who got into an argument with the victim over a bowling ball.
According to a report from CBS46 published Friday, March 18, police were called to the Metro Fun Center, which is a venue that has both a bowling alley and a skating rink, on Thursday night. Jackson had been attending her best friend's birthday party at the bowling alley when she got into an argument with the suspect over a bowling ball. The suspect then waited outside in the parking for 20 minutes until Jackson walked out. That's when the suspect opened fire and killed the mother of Young Thug's child.
I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022
"This is truly an atrocity. A young woman has lost her life tonight as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We will find the person who’s responsible. You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody."
The victim's mother was apparently on the phone with Jackson when she was shot. She recalled hearing her daughter screaming and crying at the time of the shooting.
“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” her mother, Sherina Jackson, said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”
Police have not released the name of the sole suspect, however, they are close to making an arrest based on witness testimony from the scene plus ballistic and surveillance evidence. Young Thug has not publicly commented on the situation yet. He was reportedly in Austin, Tx. for SXSW when the shooting occurred.