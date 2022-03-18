Mother Of Young Thug's Child Fatally Shot Over Bowling Ball Dispute

"This is truly an atrocity. A young woman has lost her life tonight as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We will find the person who’s responsible. You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody."

The victim's mother was apparently on the phone with Jackson when she was shot. She recalled hearing her daughter screaming and crying at the time of the shooting.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” her mother, Sherina Jackson, said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

Police have not released the name of the sole suspect, however, they are close to making an arrest based on witness testimony from the scene plus ballistic and surveillance evidence. Young Thug has not publicly commented on the situation yet. He was reportedly in Austin, Tx. for SXSW when the shooting occurred.