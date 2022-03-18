Oregon's Most Delicious Chicken Parm Can Be Found In Portland

When you enter an Italian restaurant, chances are you'll find chicken parmesan on the menu. This classic comfort dish is simple yet guaranteed to leave you satisfied. It's also great for many occasions, from dates and celebrations to takeout nights at home.

It's so popular, you may find it on the menus of non-Italian restaurants and eateries. Since so many places are serving up this tasty Italian dish, Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken parmesan dish in every state.

Oregon's best chicken parm can be found at...

Bocci's On 7th!

"This 'boutique-style' restaurant uses quality ingredients to recreate some amazing Italian dishes," writers say. "Their chicken parm entree is one of their standout dishes, and pairs well with an antipasto plate starter and some Italian panna cotta."