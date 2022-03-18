Post Malone Celebrates Autistic Fan's 21st Birthday

Post Malone is known to be a charitable guy, but his recent run-in with an autistic fan proves that the "Better Now" rapper is a kind human being.

According to a story TMZ published Friday, March 18, Post Malone took some time out from his own dinner to hang out with one of his biggest fans on his birthday. Andrew Schumacher and his family were at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. to celebrate his first beer. Andrew, who is autistic, had actually followed the law and waited until he was of age to sip on his first alholic beverage. While they were dining, the table next to them had sent a bottle of sake to the "Rockstar" rapper's table so he decided to come over and thank them personally. That's when Andrew's mom, Nicole, got his attention.