Post Malone Celebrates Autistic Fan's 21st Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
March 18, 2022
Post Malone is known to be a charitable guy, but his recent run-in with an autistic fan proves that the "Better Now" rapper is a kind human being.
According to a story TMZ published Friday, March 18, Post Malone took some time out from his own dinner to hang out with one of his biggest fans on his birthday. Andrew Schumacher and his family were at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. to celebrate his first beer. Andrew, who is autistic, had actually followed the law and waited until he was of age to sip on his first alholic beverage. While they were dining, the table next to them had sent a bottle of sake to the "Rockstar" rapper's table so he decided to come over and thank them personally. That's when Andrew's mom, Nicole, got his attention.
It always warms my heart when a celebrity is humble. Post Malone introducing himself as Austin rather than Post Malone and his interaction with the birthday boy is everything. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/W7Rx1ENZBE— Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 (@oucrimsongirl) March 18, 2022
Mrs. Schumacher told the rapper that Andrew is a big fan and would love to meet him. Not only did the "White Iverson" rapper take the time out to meet Andrew, but he also had a drink with him. According to mom, Andrew has trouble speaking but Posty was very respectful and patient with Andrew as he shook his hand and spoke with him. He also thanked him for being a fan.
"I think I might cry a little," Andrew said in the video.
It's not the first time Post Malone has given back to his fans. Earlier this week, the New York native, who now resides in Cottonwood Heights, Utah donated a signed guitar in an effort to raise money for abused children. Posty signed the cream-colored Fender Squire guitar towards the bottom and donated it in order to generate funds for Camp Hope Utah, which is a year-round camping and mentoring program for children and teens impacted by domestic violence.