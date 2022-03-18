This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In South Carolina

Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best nachos and compiled a list of the best dish in each state by using reviews, ratings and feedback from both locals and visitors alike. According to the site:

"There are few appetizers more popular than nachos. It's the ultimate sharable comfort dish, containing some of our favorite indulgent ingredients like melted cheese and creamy guacamole on a base of tortilla chips or some other crunchy snack."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the best nachos in the state?

Nacho Hippo in Myrtle Beach

Given that "nacho" is in the name of this Myrtle Beach spot, Nacho Hippo serves up the best nachos in all of South Carolina. With options like the Bangin' Shrimp and Tree Hugger or the Hungry Hippo and BBQ'd Oinker, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Nacho Hippo has two locations around Myrtle Beach. Find your nearest location at the website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best nachos in South Carolina:

"Nacho Hippo's menu includes eight nacho options, as well as a 'Make Your Own' option. 'I really enjoyed eating here on my vacation! I love Nachos and this was a delight!' wrote one reviewer from out of town. 'Nachos for every taste, and a wide selection of beverages.' Another described the nachos as 'absolutely delicious' and noted they were particularly impressed by the 'tasty' taco meat used in the dish."

