This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In Tennessee

Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best nachos and compiled a list of the best dish in each state by using reviews, ratings and feedback from both locals and visitors alike.

"There are few appetizers more popular than nachos. It's the ultimate sharable comfort dish, containing some of our favorite indulgent ingredients like melted cheese and creamy guacamole on a base of tortilla chips or some other crunchy snack."

So which Tennessee restaurant has the best nachos in the state?

Central BBQ in Memphis

Two words: barbecue nachos. If you've never had this Southern-inspired take on the classic, you are missing out. Central BBQ in Memphis serves up the best nachos in Tennessee, largely in part because of using its smoky specialty to top the fan-favorite app.

Central BBQ has several locations around the state. Find your nearest location at the website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best nachos in Tennessee:

"Memphis is the perfect place for barbeque and Central BBQ sticks to its specialty when it comes to nachos. The BBQ Nachos are made with marinated slow-smoked pulled pork or chicken on a bed of tortilla chips and topped with BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and finished off with a light dusting of BBQ Shake. You can also get them with beef brisket, but pulled pork appears to be a customer favorite."

