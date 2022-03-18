Viral Social Media Challenge Injures Several Arizona Kids

By Ginny Reese

March 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Another viral social media challenge has left several kids in Arizona with injuries, reported AZ Family. According to Gilbert police, there were at least 11 calls for service due to the 'Orbeez Challenge.'

So what is the Orbeez Challenge? The challenge has older teenager shooting Orbeez, or little gel balls, at younger kids. The worst part is that they are freezing the gel balls before shooting them at the kids.

10-year-old Autumn White said, "The car pulls up, and he stops, and the windows are rolled down, and these kids are shooting us with Orbeez guns, and my friend is ducking behind me. They froze them, so they were like, they felt harder, almost like a BB pellet thing."

Autumn and her friend Claire Gunn were riding bikes when they were shot at. Claire was hit in the head and Autumn had welts on her chest and shoulders. Claire said, "She started crying, and then I almost did because it just scared us more than it hurt."

Autumn's mom, Kelly White, said, "It seems silly because it’s not a dangerous weapon. It’s just the fact that our kids are scared. I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to take this more seriously."

Kelli Gunn, Claire’s mom, said, “I think more and more parents whose children it’s happened to are becoming more alarmed because nothing’s being done to stop it.”

