Young Dolph Posthumously Appears On Dreamchaser Tafia's New Album

Young Dolph's legacy will live on through his music. Shortly after his Paper Route Empire imprint dropped unreleased material from the late rapper's vault, another MC is sharing a new verse from Dolph.

On Friday, March 18, Dreamchaser artist Tafia dropped his debut album Mention My Name. On the 16-track project, Tafia collaborated with a few big names in the game like Jeremih, Davido, his labelmate Vory and Rob49. After keeping the collaboration hidden from fans, the Miami rapper also surprised the masses with his new joint with Young Dolph, which is appropriately titled "Paper Route."

“All we know is killing, all I see is millions,” Dolph raps on the Donn Suave and Dummy Beatz-produced track. “On the block collecting paper off of pounds, My lil n***a and them can’t wait to lay you down/Everybody wanna trap but they ain’t built for it, Who want it the baddest? Will you kill for it?”