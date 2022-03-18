Young Dolph Posthumously Appears On Dreamchaser Tafia's New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 18, 2022
Young Dolph's legacy will live on through his music. Shortly after his Paper Route Empire imprint dropped unreleased material from the late rapper's vault, another MC is sharing a new verse from Dolph.
On Friday, March 18, Dreamchaser artist Tafia dropped his debut album Mention My Name. On the 16-track project, Tafia collaborated with a few big names in the game like Jeremih, Davido, his labelmate Vory and Rob49. After keeping the collaboration hidden from fans, the Miami rapper also surprised the masses with his new joint with Young Dolph, which is appropriately titled "Paper Route."
“All we know is killing, all I see is millions,” Dolph raps on the Donn Suave and Dummy Beatz-produced track. “On the block collecting paper off of pounds, My lil n***a and them can’t wait to lay you down/Everybody wanna trap but they ain’t built for it, Who want it the baddest? Will you kill for it?”
Mention My Name is Tafia's major label debut, but it also follows a couple of project the rapper has released through the label since he was signed to Meek Mill's label in 2020. Prior to his debut album, Tafia dropped Street Clarity: Gangsta Grillz with DJ Drama and Street Fanci 3, which is the third installment of his popular mixtape series.
The Memphis native recorded the verse before he was tragically shot and killed in his hometown back in November. Since then, his label, Paper Route Empire, released Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Young Dolph, which is a compilation album that contains contributions from the label's entire roster along with a previously unreleased verse and snippets from interview with the late rapper. One of the PRE artists Key Glock, who frequently collaborated with Dolph, was on the project's first single "Proud."
Tafia premiered the song at an album release party in his hometown of Miami shortly before the album dropped. At the party sponsored by D'Ussé and Michael Oz of Drive Oz Motors, Tafia made his grand entrance by pulling up inside the building in a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. Listen to "Paper Route" below and check out scenes from the event below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE