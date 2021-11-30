Rapper Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With A Massive Arm Tattoo

Friends, family and fans alike are still mourning the death of hip hop star Young Dolph, who was shot and killed earlier this month while buying cookies for his mom in his hometown of Memphis. Rapper Key Glock, who is known as Dolph's protégé and also happens to be his cousin by marriage, honored his late mentor by getting the slain star's face tattooed on his arm. The "Channel 5" rapper took to his Instagram stories on Monday to show off his fresh ink, with the caption:

“When they see me, they see you!!”