Rapper Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With A Massive Arm Tattoo
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 30, 2021
Friends, family and fans alike are still mourning the death of hip hop star Young Dolph, who was shot and killed earlier this month while buying cookies for his mom in his hometown of Memphis. Rapper Key Glock, who is known as Dolph's protégé and also happens to be his cousin by marriage, honored his late mentor by getting the slain star's face tattooed on his arm. The "Channel 5" rapper took to his Instagram stories on Monday to show off his fresh ink, with the caption:
“When they see me, they see you!!”
Still grieving the loss of his mentor and cousin, Key Glock, who deleted all of his photos from Instagram following Dolph's shooting, returned to social media weeks later to break his silence. In an emotional post last week, Glock shared:
"Damn bro, I'm LOST. My heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon??I’ll never be the same, you was my lefthand man, my brother, my cousin, my mentor and drank partner. I know we can’t question GOD but GOD why?!. There’s nothing no one can do or say to bring you back and that shit just eats me up by the second!! Nigga you was Phil Jackson and I was yo MJ. Remember I told you I got yo back no matter what?? I GUARANTEE THAT!! Words really can’t explain how I truly feel right now.. I’m sick to my stomach bruh!! Peace ain’t even working.. all I see is DARKNESS, only GOD knows how much you meant to me.”
No arrests have been made in Dolph's shooting case, however, police have found the Mercedes that was used as the getaway car in the shooting at an abandoned home, a few short miles away from where the rapper was gunned down. Authorities also obtained surveillance footage from Makeda's Cookies of the alleged shooters.
Story still developing.