Young Dolph's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About His Death

The suspects who were allegedly involved in Young Dolph's have been identified by authorities as Devin Burns, Joshua Taylor, Shondale Barnett, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. Burns, Johnson and Smith are all in custody. Johnson and smith are scheduled to appear in court on March 24. As for Taylor and Barnett, their whereabouts are still unknown.

Barnett is accused of helping Johnson and Smith, flee Memphis. Although he was previously apprehended in Indiana in January, Barnett apparently fled after he was released from custody before he could be transferred to Tennessee. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshalls had issued another warrant for his arrest on the accessory charge, attempted first-degree murder and theft of property. As of this report, there hasn't been any update on Taylor's involvement in the case.

Dolph's partner, Mia Jaye, recently spoke out about dealing with Dolph's death and managing life as a widow.

“It’s been extremely difficult, just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children. We felt we had a duty to them, to really protect them, to raise them, to just do so much for them, and together. Now that he’s no longer here, it’s just very tough for me to be strong for them and also be strong for myself because that was my soulmate… We were doing things like planning our wedding… To find strength in it all is very, very difficult for me.”