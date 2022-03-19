Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Life After Breakup
By Yashira C.
March 19, 2022
Shawn Mendes took to social media on Friday (March 18) to share the inspiration behind the lyrics of his new song, which is seemingly about his breakup with Camila Cabello.
The video sees Shawn in front of a piano in the studio as he explains how the lyrics resonate with him, "You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone and you think it's the right thing, you don't realize all the sh*t that comes after it." The "It'll Be Okay" singer continued, “Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m f*cking on the edge? I think that’s the reality that kind of hit. It’s like, oh I’m on my own now. Now I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that.” Fans responded with support and emotional memes, as well as excitement for the new music he's been teasing.
Watch the video below.
March 18, 2022
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reportedly dated for two years, from 2019 to late 2021. In a joint statement on Instagram, they said that they had “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” They also said, “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”