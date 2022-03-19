Shawn Mendes took to social media on Friday (March 18) to share the inspiration behind the lyrics of his new song, which is seemingly about his breakup with Camila Cabello.

The video sees Shawn in front of a piano in the studio as he explains how the lyrics resonate with him, "You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone and you think it's the right thing, you don't realize all the sh*t that comes after it." The "It'll Be Okay" singer continued, “Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m f*cking on the edge? I think that’s the reality that kind of hit. It’s like, oh I’m on my own now. Now I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that.” Fans responded with support and emotional memes, as well as excitement for the new music he's been teasing.

Watch the video below.