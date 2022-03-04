Camila Cabello Opens Up About Breakup With Shawn Mendes For The First Time

Camila Cabello is shedding new light on her split from longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer spoke out for the first time in a new interview, delving into her evolving priorities over the course of the two-year relationship. Cabello said:

“Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career. This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators. That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music? My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to f---ing have dinner with afterwards? How can me talking about these things help me build trust with people? How can I talk about the icky things that I haven’t talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally relate,’ can validate my own experience?

“And same thing with those years that we were together. My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f---ing point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”

Cabello also shared a word of advice from her mom, that “life proves you wrong every time” a breakup makes you believe you won’t experience a relationship like that again. “You just never know what’s around the corner.”

Cabello and Mendes called it quits in November, after more than two years together. They shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying at the time that they had “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” They also said, “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Mendes has since released his heartbreak single “It’ll Be Okay,” while Cabello just released her newest single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran on Friday (March 4). She announced on her birthday (March 3) that her third album, Familia, would debut on April 8. Watch her new music video here: